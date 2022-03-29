S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race
Ukraine's other fight: Growing food for itself and the world
3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race
Ukraine's other fight: Growing food for itself and the world
3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race
Ukraine's other fight: Growing food for itself and the world
3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race
Ukraine's other fight: Growing food for itself and the world
3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits

World shares higher as Russia-Ukraine peace talks resume

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, March, 29, 2022. Asian shares are higher after an advance on Wall Street ahead of another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly higher Tuesday as another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine got underway.

Crude oil prices reversed course with moderate gains after sinking 7% on Monday.

Markets remain unsettled as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to play out.

The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising meager hopes of progress on ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.

Germany's DAX jumped 1.3% to 14,599.17 and the CAC40 in Paris surged 1.7% to 6,700.18. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.8% to 7,531.55.

Russia's MOEX index climbed 3.7% in the second day of full trading after it was closed for about a month following the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Limits have been imposed to curb volatility.

On Wall Street, the futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials gained 0.3%. On Monday the S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while the Dow eked out a 0.3% gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.3% higher and the Russell 2000 index inched up less than 0.1%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 1.1% to 28,252.42 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.4% to 2,740.13. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 0.8% to 21,864.68, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,203.94 as the city entered a second day of a lockdown to combat a COVID-19 outbreak.

A two-phase lockdown on Shanghai’s 26 million people is testing the limits of China’s hardline “zero-COVID” strategy whose effects are being felt beyond the country’s borders.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.7% to 7,464.30 as the government said it plans to increase spending on national security while reducing costs for households, in part by reducing a tax on gasoline. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was to present the proposed budget Tuesday.

Weaker oil prices have helped push shares higher, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG.

“China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are major oil importers, hence lower oil prices may be deemed as positive for their economies," Yeap said in a commentary.

U.S. crude oil resumed its climb upward, gaining 82 cents to $106.78 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Monday, it slumped 7% on news of the lockdown in Shanghai, which could dent global demand, Brent crude, the international standard, fell 6.8%.

On Tuesday, Brent picked up $1.23 to 110.72 per barrel in London.

Oil prices are up about 40% globally over concerns about tighter supplies as demand remains strong. Higher oil prices are also raising concerns that already persistently high inflation could be worsened, further threatening global economic growth.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.50% from 2.46% late Monday. Bond yields have been rising as Wall Street prepares for higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has already announced a 0.25% hike of its key benchmark interest rate and is prepared to continue raising rates to help temper the impacts of rising inflation.

Investors will get more updates this week on just how much inflation is hurting consumers and businesses. The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for March on Tuesday. The Commerce Department will release its February report for personal income and spending on Thursday and the Labor Department will release its employment report for March on Friday.

In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 123.57 Japanese yen from 123.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.0997 from $1.0983.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.