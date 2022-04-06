S&P 500   4,525.12
DOW   34,641.18
QQQ   361.10
Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings 
No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Stocks fall on Wall Street as tech slips, bond yields jump
US agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteries
Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results? 
World stocks sink amid worries over US rate hikes, Russia

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


People are reflected on the electronic board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Wednesday after a Federal Reserve official's comments fueled expectations of more aggressive interest U.S. rate hikes and the White House announced more sanctions on Russia. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures sank Wednesday after a Federal Reserve official's comments fueled expectations of more aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the White House announced more sanctions on Russia.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo and Hong Kong fell, while Shanghai was little changed. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.

Wall Street's S&P 500 index tumbled 1.3% on Tuesday after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said reining in inflation that is at a four-decade high is of “paramount importance.” Brainard said the Fed is set to keep raising rates after its March hike, its first in four years, and might decide at its May meeting to reduce bond holdings “at a rapid pace.”

The White House said Western governments will ban new investmen t in Russia following evidence its soldiers deliberately killed civilians in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury said President Vladimir Putin's government will be blocked from paying debts with dollars from American financial institutions, potentially increasing the risk of a default.

European governments have resisted appeals to boycott Russian gas, Putin's biggest export earner, due to the possible impact on their economies.

“It’s hard to be particularly optimistic” about the war, “but we live in hope,” said Craig Orlam of Oanda in a report. “And it seems investors do too” despite inflation, rate hikes and high commodity prices.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% to 7,580.69 and Frankfurt's DAX tumbled 1.3% to 14,239.24. The CAC 40 in Paris sank 1.2% to 6,567.30.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 was off 0.5% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.4%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 recorded its first loss in three days and the Dow fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite slid 2.3%.

In Asian trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.9% to 22,080.52 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1.6% to 27,350.30. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up less than 0.1% at 3,283.43 after spending most of the day in negative territory.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.9% to 2,735.30 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.5% to 7,490.10.

India's Sensex shed 0.9% to 59,629.07. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also retreated.

Traders are pricing in a nearly 78% probability the Fed will raise its key rate by half a percentage point at its next meeting in May. That would be double the usual margin of change and a step the Fed hasn’t taken since 2000.

Higher interest rates tend to hurt stocks that are seen as the priciest, which puts the focus on big technology and other high-growth stocks. On Wall Street, Apple and Tesla were some of the biggest weights on the market Tuesday.

Wall Street is watching for clues as to how sharply interest rates will rise. On Wednesday, the Fed is due to release minutes from its March interest rate meeting.

Twitter rose another 2% after disclosing an arrangement with Tesla chief Elon Musk that will give him a board seat but also limit how much of the company he can buy while he’s a director. The company disclosed a day earlier that the billionaire Twitter critic had become its largest shareholder.

Benchmark U.S. oil rose $1.19 to $103.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.32 on Tuesday to $101.96. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added $1.10 to $107.74 per barrel in London. It declined 89 cents the previous session to $106.64.

The dollar rose to 123.82 Japanese yen from Tuesday's 123.61 yen. The euro advanced to $1.0919 from $1.0905.


