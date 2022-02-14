S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Young workers give unions new hope
Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Young workers give unions new hope
Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Young workers give unions new hope
Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest
S&P 500   4,418.64
DOW   34,738.06
QQQ   347.06
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale
Once Lebanon's center of glamour, Hamra Street goes dark
Swiss voters reject public aid plan for newspapers, media
Young workers give unions new hope
Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest

World stocks, Wall St futures sink on Ukraine invasion fears

Monday, February 14, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Asian stock markets fell Monday and oil prices rose amid concern about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures tumbled Monday as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted.

Frankfurt and Paris opened down more than 3%. London lost 2% and Tokyo slid 2.2%. Shanghai and Hong Kong also retreated.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.9% on Friday after the White House told Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. Other governments including Russia pulled diplomats and their citizens out of the country.

Russia is one of the biggest oil producers. Any military action that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through energy markets and global industry.

“Markets are belatedly waking up to the geopolitical risks posed by Russian military action against Ukraine,” Rabobank said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London declined to 7,509.19. The DAX in Frankfurt slid 3.3% to 14,917.22. The CAC in Paris shed 3.1% 6,793.36.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.7%.

On Friday, the S&P turned in its fourth weekly loss in six weeks after President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the threat of a Russian attack is “immediate enough” that Americans should leave Ukraine.

The Dow lost 1.4% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.8%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo retreated to 27,079.59 after Japan's central bank tried Monday to curb a surge in long-term interest rates by offering to buy government bonds.

The offer set the interest rate for purchasing 10-year bonds at 0.25%. It drew no bids but market interest rates declined after the offer assured investors of central bank support.

Japanese market interest rates have risen on expectations the Bank of Japan might follow the Federal Reserve and other central banks in withdrawing ultra-loose monetary policy and other stimulus that is boosting share prices.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.4% to 24,556.57. The Kospi in Seoul retreated 1.6% to 2,704.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1% to 3,428.88 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,243.90.

India's Sensex declined 2.7% to 56,600.70. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets retreated.

Investors already were on edge about Fed plans to wind down economic stimulus to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high and about how quickly Europe and other central banks would follow.

Investors moved money into Treasury bonds, gold and other assets seen as safe havens.

The market price of a 10-year Treasury rose on Friday, pushing down its yield, or the difference between the day's price and the payout if held to maturity, to 1.91% from Thursday's 2.03%.

Treasury prices had been falling on expectations the Fed will raise interest rates as many as seven times this year. If the Fed succeeds in cooling inflation, that would increase the buying power of the payout from bonds, making them a more attractive investment.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude declined 33 cents to $92.77 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added $3.22 on Friday to $93.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, declined 38 cents to $94.06 per barrel in London. It gained $3.03 the previous session to $94.44.

The dollar declined to 115.17 yen from Friday's 115.27 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1317 from $1.1334.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.