World walls off as leaders warn viral pandemic will worsen

A worker from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing a protective suit and respirator peers out a window as he waits to exit the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. for a break from cleaning the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The nursing home is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A man rides on an electric-powered scooter passes by the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists before the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Indian doctors wearing masks at a clinic where they provide free homeopathy medicine for prevention of COVID-19 at a government run homeopathic hospital in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. The camp is part of the government's surveillance for fever and other symptoms related to the new virus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Indian doctors fill in the details of people before giving free homeopathy medicine for prevention of COVID-19 at a government run homeopathic hospital in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. The camp is part of the government's surveillance for fever and other symptoms related to the new virus. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Residents wearing masks walk past a restaurant in Beijing on Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A man with a mask walks past a countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by the spreading coronavirus. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee have repeatedly said the games will open on July 24 as planned, with the Paralympics opening on Aug. 25. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Aaron Essman, from Tacoma, holds an American flag as he watches the Tacoma Defiance, a United Soccer League team based in Tacoma, Wash., play the San Diego Royal in a USL match inside an empty Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. On Wednesday the team announced it would play the match without fans after Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a temporary restriction on gatherings of more than 250 people due to coronavirus.(Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP)
In this March 11, 2020, photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, President Rodrigo Duterte, left, discusses matters with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Philippines Huang Xilian, right, during a courtesy call at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philppines. Philippine President would be tested for the new coronavirus Thursday after he met Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people and have now self-quarantined, official said. (Robinson Ninal Jr./Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pray at the popular Longshan Temple in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Actresses, playing the role of priestesses, performance during the flame lighting ceremony at the closed Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Greek Olympic officials are holding a pared-down flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Games due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Both Wednesday's dress rehearsal and Thursday's lighting ceremony are closed to the public, while organizers have slashed the number of officials from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, as well as journalists at the flame-lighting. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Health officials spray disinfectant to protect against the coronavirus outbreak at the Gambir train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A group of Asian passengers with face masks as protection against the coronavirus wait for their flights in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
ROME (AP) — Sweeping travel bans accelerated across the globe on Thursday, walling regions apart, keeping people inside their homes and slowing the engines of commerce in an effort to stem the viral pandemic unfolding around the world.
President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the virus for weeks, suddenly struck a different tone, delivering a somber Oval Office address announcing strict rules on travel from much of Europe to begin this weekend. The State Department followed with an extraordinary warning to Americans to “reconsider travel abroad” as well.
The European Union quickly slammed Trump's "unilateral" decision, declaring that the coronavirus pandemic is a "global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action."
The virus detected three months ago in China has produced crippling outbreaks in Asia, Europe and the Mideast, ignited global financial panic and in the last week has seen dizzying developments that are erupting by the hour.
Those include an official designation of “pandemic” from the World Health Organization, a dramatic halt to much travel between the United States and 26 European countries, and infections being announced in rapid-fire pace by Hollywood stars, sports luminaries and political leaders as well as ordinary folks on cruise ships. All of this is coming against a backdrop of crashing world economies that left not only Wall Street investors but people from all walks of life hurting.
“It’s similar to what you might think of as an infectious disease equivalent of a major earthquake that’s going to shake us for weeks and weeks," said Dr. Jeff Duchin a top public health official for the Seattle area, which has one of the biggest U.S. coronavirus outbreaks.
Around the world, nursing homes emptied of visitors to protect the elderly, who are especially vulnerable to the new virus.
More than 126,000 people in more than 110 countries have been infected by the new virus. The vast majority are in just four countries: China and South Korea — where new cases are declining — and Iran and Italy, where they are not. More than 4,600 people have died worldwide.
In California, the governor advised cancelling any gatherings of more than 250 people, as well as any smaller meetings where people must be closer than 6 feet (2 meters).
In Italy, the center of Europe's epidemic, new restrictions closed restaurants, cafes and retail shops Thursday after the prime minister imposed a nationwide lockdown on personal movement earlier in the week. Grocery stores, pharmacies and outdoor markets were allowed to operate, as were newspaper kiosks.
Rosanna Farina, whose family has run a newspaper kiosk in Rome’s historic center since the 19th century, was torn on whether it was worth staying open.
“So few people are out and about. People are terrorized," she said, wearing a scarf around her face. “I’d rather be home. I’m worried, even if I’m keeping a distance.”
Even remote Mount Everest closed for business. Chinese mountaineering officials cancelled spring climbs from their side of the mountain, while on the other side in Nepal, operators say cancellations were pouring in.
Across the U.S., where cases now number more than 1,300, a sense of urgency was pervasive.
Schools emptied of students and workplace cubicles went vacant. A rite of spring, college basketball's March Madness, was to proceed in empty arenas, while the NBA decided it won't play professional basketball won't play at all. Joyous, booze-filled, green-splashed celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day were called off across the U.S. and Ireland. TV shows taped without audiences, rush-hour crowds in New York subway cars disappeared and families hunkered down, wondering what would come next.
“If we avoid each other and listen to the scientists, maybe in a few weeks it will be better,” said Koloud ‘Kay’ Tarapolsi of Redmond, Washington, who has two children whose schools closed Thursday.
As the pandemic grips Europe and the U.S., it continues to ebb in China, where the first cases of COVID-19 emerged in December. It reported a record low of just 15 new cases Thursday. So far more than three-fourths of China's patients have recovered.
Most people infected by the new virus have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, though symptoms can be severe, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. Recovery for mild cases takes about two weeks, while more severe illness may take three to six weeks, WHO says.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned her nation that, over time, two-thirds of the country could become infected since people do not have immunity to COVID-19.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action,” said WHO’s leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”
Double Oscar winner Tom Hanks said he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive. Australian officials say the couple are in a Queensland hospital and their close contacts need to self-quarantine.
In Italy, soccer club Juventus said defender Daniele Rugani tested positive. In Iran, the senior vice president and two other Cabinet ministers were reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In Spain, the equality minister was diagnosed and her husband, a deputy prime minister, was in quarantine.
Asian shares plunged Thursday, following a drop of 1,464 points of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, putting the index 20% below its record set last month and into fearsome territory Wall Street calls a “bear market.”
"There’s a real feeling that we don’t know where this ends," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.
In Europe, governments and airlines were blindsided by Trump's travel ban to the United States.
Britain and Ireland were exempt, despite imposing far fewer restrictions in response to the virus than many EU countries, raising questions about the coherence of the American policy. Trump has properties in both nations.
Trump accused Europe of not acting quickly enough to address the "foreign virus” and claimed that U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.
In response, EU Council President Charles Michel and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the coronavirus pandemic is a “global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action.”
