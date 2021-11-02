World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.

“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity and expand our offerings to keep cargo moving for our customers,” CEO Soren Skou said.

The urgent need for more shipping capacity comes amid soaring consumer demand for everything from cars to furniture and labor shortages in the rebounding economy, leading to major backups at ports and higher prices. The supply chain issues have caused a shortage of key equipment: shipping containers.

In a statement, Maersk said its key ocean business is now “expected to grow below the global container demand" amid uncertainty around the supply chain logjams.

The company also announced its intention to acquire Senator International, a global freight forwarding company with strong air freight offerings. And to expand its own air network, Maersk is adding aircraft to its operations: three leased cargo planes to be operational from 2022 and two Boeing aircraft to be deployed by 2024.

One thing every investor needs to learn is the effect of capital gains on their investments. Every time an investor sells a stock that has appreciated in value, that capital gain is subject to being taxed. Stocks that are held for less than a year pay a short-term capital gains tax rate. Stocks that are held for over a year pay a long-term capital gains tax rate.In general, a capital gains tax hike is a bearish indicator for stocks. However, there are a couple of strategies that can help investors avoid some of the tax hit. One strategy is to keep your investments in an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k). However many higher-income earners want to have more access to the funds in their brokerage accounts.A sound strategy for these investors involves buying dividend stocks. Dividend income is also taxed (unless it is reinvested), but typically when the capital gains tax rate is raised, the dividend income rate stays the same. This makes dividend stocks more attractive.Investing in dividend stocks is never a bad idea, but at times when the capital gains tax rate is favorable, growth stocks provide a better reward for investor capital. But when long-term capital gains tax rates go up, those gains can get expensive.In this special presentation, we’ll give you seven stocks that have a nice dividend yield and a strong story to go along with them.