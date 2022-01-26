WTO ruling finds China can penalize $645M worth of US goods





GENEVA (AP) — A World Trade Organization arbitrator has decided that China can impose retaliatory tariffs on imports from the United States totaling up to $645 million a year, capping a decade-long dispute over U.S. duties on some Chinese goods.

The dollar-value award issued Wednesday follows a decision in July 2019 from the WTO’s dispute resolution process, which the United States has since gummed up by refusing to allow for new judges to be appointed to its body that acts as a sort of appeals court.

China had originally sought an award of $2.4 billion per year, while the U.S. had argued that fair compensation would have totaled no more than $106 million annually.

The ruling allows China to take action to balance out what the WTO ruled were unfair U.S. fees on some Chinese goods, including thermal paper, solar panels, wind towers, steel sinks and several types of pipes.

The standoff pre-dates a string of trade disputes between the United States and China through the WTO during the Trump administration.

China still has not applied retaliatory penalties on U.S. goods up to an amount of nearly $3.6 billion that were authorized by a WTO arbitrator in a separate decision in November 2019.

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.