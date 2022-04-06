W.Va. gov repeatedly late paying for mine safety violations





CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has consistently missed deadlines in recent months to pay the U.S. government the millions of dollars he owes in penalties for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines, according to federal court documents.

The Republican governor — who owns dozens of companies and has been called the most wealthy man in all of West Virginia — was ordered to pay $5.1 million by a federal judge in April 2020.

That was after the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration brought a lawsuit against 23 of his companies, saying he failed to pay fees associated with hundreds of mine safety penalties between 2014 and 2019.

Since at least December, Justice has been late on payments, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Virginia. Payments have been made only after reminders and notices filed in court by the U.S. government.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said Justice's companies "have provided no reason for their noncompliance and have not complied despite the United States’ numerous inquiries,” according to a March 31 motion filed to compel Justice to make his required payment.

Congress relies on the enforcement of financial penalties to incentivize coal operators to comply with mandatory health and safety standards outlined in the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act, Kavanaugh said.

“If Defendants are allowed to ignore their obligations, it undermines the authority of this Court and removes the incentive of these defendants — and other mining companies — from complying with MSHA’s health and safety standards designed to protect the nation’s miners,” he said.

The April 2020 order states that Justice make an initial payment of around $212,909 by April 15, 2020, followed by monthly payments of a little more than $102,400 until his debt is paid off.

Payments are due on the first of the month. In court documents filed March 31, U.S. attorneys said Justice's December payment, due Dec. 1, 2021, arrived Jan. 19, after the United States filed a “notice of non-compliance.” The January payment did not arrive until Jan. 28.

The February payment was made March 14, after several reminders. The U.S. filed another motion to compel Justice to pay March's payment. Justice's lawyer, Aaron Balla Houchens, said in court documents filed Monday that it had been paid.

Justice did not respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.