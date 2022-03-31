WVU nonprofit arm takes over shuttered plant, tenants sought

S&P 500   4,530.41 (-1.57%)
DOW   34,678.35 (-1.56%)
QQQ   362.54 (-1.24%)
AAPL   174.61 (-1.78%)
MSFT   308.31 (-1.77%)
FB   222.36 (-2.41%)
GOOGL   2,781.35 (-2.02%)
AMZN   3,259.95 (-1.99%)
TSLA   1,077.60 (-1.50%)
NVDA   272.86 (-1.46%)
BABA   108.80 (-6.67%)
NIO   21.05 (-5.05%)
AMD   109.34 (-8.29%)
CGC   7.58 (-4.77%)
MU   77.89 (-1.60%)
GE   91.50 (-3.26%)
T   23.63 (-2.11%)
F   16.91 (-2.08%)
DIS   137.16 (-2.70%)
AMC   24.64 (-4.05%)
PFE   51.77 (-1.28%)
PYPL   115.65 (-2.40%)
BA   191.50 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   4,530.41 (-1.57%)
DOW   34,678.35 (-1.56%)
QQQ   362.54 (-1.24%)
AAPL   174.61 (-1.78%)
MSFT   308.31 (-1.77%)
FB   222.36 (-2.41%)
GOOGL   2,781.35 (-2.02%)
AMZN   3,259.95 (-1.99%)
TSLA   1,077.60 (-1.50%)
NVDA   272.86 (-1.46%)
BABA   108.80 (-6.67%)
NIO   21.05 (-5.05%)
AMD   109.34 (-8.29%)
CGC   7.58 (-4.77%)
MU   77.89 (-1.60%)
GE   91.50 (-3.26%)
T   23.63 (-2.11%)
F   16.91 (-2.08%)
DIS   137.16 (-2.70%)
AMC   24.64 (-4.05%)
PFE   51.77 (-1.28%)
PYPL   115.65 (-2.40%)
BA   191.50 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   4,530.41 (-1.57%)
DOW   34,678.35 (-1.56%)
QQQ   362.54 (-1.24%)
AAPL   174.61 (-1.78%)
MSFT   308.31 (-1.77%)
FB   222.36 (-2.41%)
GOOGL   2,781.35 (-2.02%)
AMZN   3,259.95 (-1.99%)
TSLA   1,077.60 (-1.50%)
NVDA   272.86 (-1.46%)
BABA   108.80 (-6.67%)
NIO   21.05 (-5.05%)
AMD   109.34 (-8.29%)
CGC   7.58 (-4.77%)
MU   77.89 (-1.60%)
GE   91.50 (-3.26%)
T   23.63 (-2.11%)
F   16.91 (-2.08%)
DIS   137.16 (-2.70%)
AMC   24.64 (-4.05%)
PFE   51.77 (-1.28%)
PYPL   115.65 (-2.40%)
BA   191.50 (-1.75%)
S&P 500   4,530.41 (-1.57%)
DOW   34,678.35 (-1.56%)
QQQ   362.54 (-1.24%)
AAPL   174.61 (-1.78%)
MSFT   308.31 (-1.77%)
FB   222.36 (-2.41%)
GOOGL   2,781.35 (-2.02%)
AMZN   3,259.95 (-1.99%)
TSLA   1,077.60 (-1.50%)
NVDA   272.86 (-1.46%)
BABA   108.80 (-6.67%)
NIO   21.05 (-5.05%)
AMD   109.34 (-8.29%)
CGC   7.58 (-4.77%)
MU   77.89 (-1.60%)
GE   91.50 (-3.26%)
T   23.63 (-2.11%)
F   16.91 (-2.08%)
DIS   137.16 (-2.70%)
AMC   24.64 (-4.05%)
PFE   51.77 (-1.28%)
PYPL   115.65 (-2.40%)
BA   191.50 (-1.75%)

WVU nonprofit arm takes over shuttered plant, tenants sought

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | John Raby, Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A nonprofit arm of West Virginia University took ownership of a shuttered pharmaceutical plant Thursday with the goal of improving area job and education opportunities.

WVU Medicine will work with the university through the WVU Innovation Corp. to oversee the 1.1-million-square-foot (102,190-square-meter) facility in Morgantown. Discussions with potential private industry tenants are ongoing, said WVU Health System President and CEO Albert Wright.

“There is significant interest from many parties in that building," Wright said on a conference call. “We’re going to be working up a lot of different possibilities as to how we use that building over time.”

Wright said he envisions a few anchor tenants and other, smaller businesses in the building, as opposed to one big tenant. He said it's possible that portions, but not all, of the building could be available for use as a pharmaceutical business.

“We’re looking to be an economic engine here,” Wright said. “We’re looking for some big-anchor tenants, but we’re also going to have a component to what we’re doing to be an incubator for startup businesses, to provide some of the infrastructure to get them going from the start."

Prospective tenants don’t necessarily have to be health-care related, “but we’d like to tie it into the health science capability of the university," Wright said. “So we have had a number of small startups that are interested.”

Viatris Inc. transferred the facility for $1 under a memorandum of understanding with the university. Viatris announced in December 2020 that it was laying off 1,500 workers at the plant, which was formerly operated by the generic drug company Mylan.

Mylan merged with Upjohn in 2020 to form the new company. Viatris, which announced it would slash 20% of its workforce worldwide, is now one of the world’s leading makers of generic drugs and maintains research and development operations in Morgantown.

“Our goal has always been to identify a responsible new steward for this unique site that would secure the best possible future for the facility, our impacted employees and the Morgantown community, a community that continues to play an important and vital role for Viatris," company executive chairman Robert J. Coury said in a statement.

The plant closing left workers scrambling to find new jobs in a state that is often trying to lure new companies to uplift a stagnant economy once dominated by the coal industry.

Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives, said former Mylan employees will be offered a tuition-free education at the university. Coupled with the state's existing offer of free tuition at its community colleges, it will “make sure that those employees are ready for the new job opportunities that we hope come from this,” he said.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.