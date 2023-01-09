QQQ   270.54 (+0.65%)
AAPL   130.15 (+0.41%)
MSFT   227.12 (+0.97%)
META   129.47 (-0.42%)
GOOGL   88.02 (+0.78%)
AMZN   87.36 (+1.49%)
TSLA   119.77 (+5.93%)
NVDA   156.28 (+5.18%)
NIO   10.76 (+3.76%)
BABA   110.83 (+3.19%)
AMD   67.24 (+5.13%)
T   19.04 (-1.09%)
MU   56.36 (-0.72%)
F   12.69 (+0.87%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.42%)
GE   72.67 (+1.01%)
DIS   94.77 (+0.91%)
AMC   3.93 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.39 (-4.97%)
PYPL   77.08 (+0.78%)
NFLX   315.17 (-0.12%)
QQQ   270.54 (+0.65%)
AAPL   130.15 (+0.41%)
MSFT   227.12 (+0.97%)
META   129.47 (-0.42%)
GOOGL   88.02 (+0.78%)
AMZN   87.36 (+1.49%)
TSLA   119.77 (+5.93%)
NVDA   156.28 (+5.18%)
NIO   10.76 (+3.76%)
BABA   110.83 (+3.19%)
AMD   67.24 (+5.13%)
T   19.04 (-1.09%)
MU   56.36 (-0.72%)
F   12.69 (+0.87%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.42%)
GE   72.67 (+1.01%)
DIS   94.77 (+0.91%)
AMC   3.93 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.39 (-4.97%)
PYPL   77.08 (+0.78%)
NFLX   315.17 (-0.12%)
QQQ   270.54 (+0.65%)
AAPL   130.15 (+0.41%)
MSFT   227.12 (+0.97%)
META   129.47 (-0.42%)
GOOGL   88.02 (+0.78%)
AMZN   87.36 (+1.49%)
TSLA   119.77 (+5.93%)
NVDA   156.28 (+5.18%)
NIO   10.76 (+3.76%)
BABA   110.83 (+3.19%)
AMD   67.24 (+5.13%)
T   19.04 (-1.09%)
MU   56.36 (-0.72%)
F   12.69 (+0.87%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.42%)
GE   72.67 (+1.01%)
DIS   94.77 (+0.91%)
AMC   3.93 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.39 (-4.97%)
PYPL   77.08 (+0.78%)
NFLX   315.17 (-0.12%)
QQQ   270.54 (+0.65%)
AAPL   130.15 (+0.41%)
MSFT   227.12 (+0.97%)
META   129.47 (-0.42%)
GOOGL   88.02 (+0.78%)
AMZN   87.36 (+1.49%)
TSLA   119.77 (+5.93%)
NVDA   156.28 (+5.18%)
NIO   10.76 (+3.76%)
BABA   110.83 (+3.19%)
AMD   67.24 (+5.13%)
T   19.04 (-1.09%)
MU   56.36 (-0.72%)
F   12.69 (+0.87%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.42%)
GE   72.67 (+1.01%)
DIS   94.77 (+0.91%)
AMC   3.93 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.39 (-4.97%)
PYPL   77.08 (+0.78%)
NFLX   315.17 (-0.12%)

Yale grad students vote to unionize after decadeslong push

Mon., January 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Graduate teachers and researchers at Yale University overwhelmingly voted to unionize, according to results released Monday.

The final tally showed 91% of the more than 2,000 votes cast were in support of authorizing the formation of a bargaining unit, Local 33-UNITE HERE. It comes after decades of attempts to form a union, the first dating back to the early 1990s.

“Generations of grad workers have organized before us, and I'm really excited to finally win,” Ridge Liu, a graduate student in school's physics department, said in a written statement. He said graduate workers need better pay and health care, as well as grievance procedures.

Yale has seven days to file any objections. In a letter to the Yale community posted Monday, President Peter Salovey said “the university will now turn to bargaining in good faith with Local 33 to reach a contract.” The bargaining unit, he said, will include students in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences who have teaching or research appointments and students in professional schools with teaching appointments.

Graduate students across the U.S., both at public and private institutions, have pushed in recent years to organize and bargain collectively. Columbia University, another Ivy League school, in 2018 agreed to begin contract negotiations with a union representing its graduate student teaching and research assistants, ending a long battle in which the university denied them the right to unionize.

In 2016, Yale challenged a bid by some of its graduate assistants to unionize, arguing to the National Labor Relations Board that graduate assistants are students and not employees.

Adam Waters, a graduate teacher in Yale's history department, said in a statement that COVID-19 highlighted “the precarity of our work and the need for stronger workplace protections." He noted how the work of graduate students “makes Yale work and we deserve a seat at the table through our union and a contract.”

Should you invest $1,000 in Waters right now?

Before you consider Waters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waters wasn't on the list.

While Waters currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Recent Videos

Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: