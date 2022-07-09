×
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
S&P 500   3,899.38
DOW   31,338.15
QQQ   295.35
Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut
Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

'Y'all Going to Jail': Customers Received Free Food and Alcohol Due to DoorDash Glitch

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Entrepreneur


There's nothing quite like free food, and a spate of DoorDash customers received free grub on Thursday thanks to a technological glitch.

"On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time," a DoorDash spokesperson told Entrepreneur. "We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue. We're actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received. We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this."

The U.S.-based food delivery service was trending on Twitter through Friday after thousands of posts cluttered feeds with customers claiming to accidentally get free deals on everything from McDonald's to $1,000 tequila bottles.

The food delivery service recently made several updates to its app, including a new feature that allows customers to leave written reviews for restaurants after ordering and a "most-liked" tab that will allow customers to see top-rated restaurants in their area.

"We're always thinking about how we can make the shopping experience even more frictionless and relevant for our customers," Helena Seo, head of design at DoorDash said in a statement at the time. "With the launch of the Most Liked Items feature, we're saving consumers over 400,000 hours annually, reducing decision fatigue when deciding what to order. We're excited for consumers to find the delight in discovering new restaurants and dishes, trusted and loved by locals."

DoorDash's valuation suffered in pre-market trading earlier this week after Amazon announced a new deal with rival Grubhub that will grant Amazon Prime users a free year of delivery for orders over $12. Shares were down around 7%.

As of Friday afternoon, DoorDash was down nearly 59% in a one-year period following the post-pandemic burst of in-home ordering.

Should you invest $1,000 in DoorDash right now?

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.