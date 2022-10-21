Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
Don’t Make Another Trade Without Learning This… (Ad)pixel
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Fri., October 21, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press
Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference at the 2022 annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, Oct. 14, 2022, in Washington. Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation's "long-term economic well being" in the lead-up to the midterm elections (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation's “long-term economic well being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

The former Federal Reserve chair is visiting a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday and talking up administration efforts to revitalize America's manufacturing capacity, spur computer chip production and upgrade the country’s infrastructure. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., also will attend.

Yellen's visit is part of the Treasury leader's ongoing tour of the U.S., as she and other administration officials try to quell the impact of persistent high inflation.

Voters have made clear that price increases are a top concern. A June Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed that 40% of U.S. adults specifically named inflation in an open-ended question as one of up to five priorities for the government to work on in the next year.

Democrats want to retain their control in Congress and will need to convince voters they can wrangle inflation, which accelerated in September. In Virginia, Yellen will talk about how a boost in domestic industrial manufacturing will be one of the solutions.

“Our government’s failure to invest in innovation has had wide-ranging impacts on our long-term economic well being," Yellen said in prepared remarks. “At the most fundamental level, it impacted our productive capacity.”

She said that over the past year President Joe Biden's administration “has begun to reverse that trend.”

"We have advanced an economic plan that finally puts innovation and technology at the forefront of our national agenda,” she said.

Yellen planned to attend a roundtable with local entrepreneurs and people representing Virginia colleges who are focused on semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and other emerging technologies.


“Together, our efforts are raising our economy’s aggregate production capacity," she said. “And in turn, we are raising America’s long-term economic outlook.”

Early voting is underway in many states, including Virginia.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.