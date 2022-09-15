Yellen calls for modernized IRS at Maryland field office

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,906.82 (-0.99%)
DOW   30,964.38 (-0.55%)
QQQ   291.15 (-1.65%)
AAPL   152.33 (-1.92%)
MSFT   245.54 (-2.65%)
META   149.61 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   102.88 (-2.02%)
AMZN   126.56 (-1.55%)
TSLA   303.70 (+0.36%)
NVDA   129.37 (-1.45%)
NIO   21.81 (-0.59%)
BABA   89.49 (+0.64%)
AMD   75.86 (-2.05%)
T   16.67 (-0.60%)
MU   52.49 (-1.17%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.97 (+2.11%)
GE   69.06 (-1.39%)
DIS   111.98 (-0.46%)
AMC   9.98 (+0.71%)
PYPL   96.84 (-0.84%)
PFE   45.76 (-0.85%)
NFLX   235.70 (+5.17%)
S&P 500   3,906.82 (-0.99%)
DOW   30,964.38 (-0.55%)
QQQ   291.15 (-1.65%)
AAPL   152.33 (-1.92%)
MSFT   245.54 (-2.65%)
META   149.61 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   102.88 (-2.02%)
AMZN   126.56 (-1.55%)
TSLA   303.70 (+0.36%)
NVDA   129.37 (-1.45%)
NIO   21.81 (-0.59%)
BABA   89.49 (+0.64%)
AMD   75.86 (-2.05%)
T   16.67 (-0.60%)
MU   52.49 (-1.17%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.97 (+2.11%)
GE   69.06 (-1.39%)
DIS   111.98 (-0.46%)
AMC   9.98 (+0.71%)
PYPL   96.84 (-0.84%)
PFE   45.76 (-0.85%)
NFLX   235.70 (+5.17%)
S&P 500   3,906.82 (-0.99%)
DOW   30,964.38 (-0.55%)
QQQ   291.15 (-1.65%)
AAPL   152.33 (-1.92%)
MSFT   245.54 (-2.65%)
META   149.61 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   102.88 (-2.02%)
AMZN   126.56 (-1.55%)
TSLA   303.70 (+0.36%)
NVDA   129.37 (-1.45%)
NIO   21.81 (-0.59%)
BABA   89.49 (+0.64%)
AMD   75.86 (-2.05%)
T   16.67 (-0.60%)
MU   52.49 (-1.17%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.97 (+2.11%)
GE   69.06 (-1.39%)
DIS   111.98 (-0.46%)
AMC   9.98 (+0.71%)
PYPL   96.84 (-0.84%)
PFE   45.76 (-0.85%)
NFLX   235.70 (+5.17%)
S&P 500   3,906.82 (-0.99%)
DOW   30,964.38 (-0.55%)
QQQ   291.15 (-1.65%)
AAPL   152.33 (-1.92%)
MSFT   245.54 (-2.65%)
META   149.61 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   102.88 (-2.02%)
AMZN   126.56 (-1.55%)
TSLA   303.70 (+0.36%)
NVDA   129.37 (-1.45%)
NIO   21.81 (-0.59%)
BABA   89.49 (+0.64%)
AMD   75.86 (-2.05%)
T   16.67 (-0.60%)
MU   52.49 (-1.17%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.97 (+2.11%)
GE   69.06 (-1.39%)
DIS   111.98 (-0.46%)
AMC   9.98 (+0.71%)
PYPL   96.84 (-0.84%)
PFE   45.76 (-0.85%)
NFLX   235.70 (+5.17%)

Yellen calls for modernized IRS at Maryland field office

Thu., September 15, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen speaks about the Biden Administration's economic agenda on Sept. 8, 2022, in Dearborn, Mich. Yellen laid out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage twenty-first-century challenges at an agency office in New Carrollton, Md., Thursday, Sept. 15. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen laid out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage 21st century challenges at an IRS office in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Thursday.

Yellen said the agency plans to hire 5,000 new customer service representatives to vastly improve taxpayer service before the next filing season, using part of the money from a recent $80 billion infusion of funds from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Yellen gave her address against the backdrop of false narratives pushed by Republicans regarding the thousands of new IRS workers expected to be hired with the money under the new law approved last month. GOP representatives say the IRS will be targeting the taxes of working-class Americans with armed auditing agents.

She said she wanted to focus on giving the IRS the ability to digitize paper tax returns as well as answering phones that have been ringing off the hook.

This was Yellen's first visit to an IRS facility as treasury secretary. Her speech to several thousand employees also addressed the importance of their work at a pivotal time in the agency’s history.

“The Inflation Reduction Act finally provides the funding to transform the IRS into a 21st century agency,” she said. “For taxpayers, this means faster processing and faster refunds.”

Getting the agency increased funding was even recently considered a pipe dream, as administration officials have long talked about how IRS computer systems run on outdated technology and getting adequate customer service has turned into a cottage industry.

In Maryland, Yellen talked about updating computer systems to help automate the scanning of millions of individual paper returns into a digital copy by next filing season and hiring thousands more people to answer the phones.


“For too long, IRS Tax Assistance Centers have been massively understaffed and under-resourced. No longer," she said. "By next year, every single center will be fully staffed,” which will provide an estimated 2.7 million taxpayers with in-person assistance, she said.

Last month, shortly after the IRA funding was secured, Yellen directed the IRS to develop a plan within six months outlining how the tax agency will overhaul its technology, customer service and hiring processes. In part, the improvements are meant to “end the two-tiered tax system, where most Americans pay what they owe, but those at the top of the distribution often do not,” Yellen said in an August memo to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, whose term ends in November.

The White House said it has not yet chosen a successor for Rettig.

Yellen's speech comes as Republican lawmakers have distorted how the tax collection agency will spend the multi-billion dollar infusion of funds.

Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have tweeted false claims about how many workers the agency intends to hire.

During her speech, Yellen said “by hiring 5,000 additional customer service representatives," by next tax season "we will also cut phone wait times in half — from an average wait of nearly 30 minutes during the 2022 filing season to less than 15 minutes.”

Yellen is on a monthlong tour, which is part of a larger White House campaign, to highlight new laws intended to repair the economy, boost computer chip manufacturing, lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp the country’s infrastructure.

Yellen said she wants to restore fairness to the tax code by ensuring wealthy Americans and big corporations pay the taxes they owe. “In sum, high earners are paying far less than they owe,” she said.

“The tax gap – the amount of unpaid taxes – has grown to enormous levels. It’s estimated at $7 trillion over the next decade,” she said.

In her address, she also commended IRS employees for stepping up during the pandemic and helping to deliver Advance Child Tax Credits and three rounds of stimulus checks.

“While all the improvements won’t be done overnight,” she said, “taxpayers can expect to feel real differences during the next filing season.”

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.