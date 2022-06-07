Yellen: inflation to 'remain high;' hopes it's 'coming down'

×
S&P 500   4,133.68 (+0.30%)
DOW   33,001.14 (+0.26%)
QQQ   308.55 (+0.43%)
AAPL   148.28 (+1.46%)
MSFT   270.76 (+0.75%)
FB   194.28 (+0.02%)
GOOGL   2,337.50 (+0.05%)
AMZN   122.14 (-2.12%)
TSLA   717.99 (+0.44%)
NVDA   188.17 (+0.17%)
NIO   19.35 (+0.89%)
BABA   102.95 (+3.98%)
AMD   105.23 (-0.40%)
CGC   4.19 (+2.44%)
MU   70.11 (-0.48%)
T   20.98 (+0.19%)
GE   76.98 (-0.03%)
F   13.58 (+0.89%)
DIS   106.85 (-0.91%)
AMC   12.49 (+4.52%)
PFE   53.72 (+0.86%)
PYPL   88.06 (+1.44%)
NFLX   197.41 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   4,133.68 (+0.30%)
DOW   33,001.14 (+0.26%)
QQQ   308.55 (+0.43%)
AAPL   148.28 (+1.46%)
MSFT   270.76 (+0.75%)
FB   194.28 (+0.02%)
GOOGL   2,337.50 (+0.05%)
AMZN   122.14 (-2.12%)
TSLA   717.99 (+0.44%)
NVDA   188.17 (+0.17%)
NIO   19.35 (+0.89%)
BABA   102.95 (+3.98%)
AMD   105.23 (-0.40%)
CGC   4.19 (+2.44%)
MU   70.11 (-0.48%)
T   20.98 (+0.19%)
GE   76.98 (-0.03%)
F   13.58 (+0.89%)
DIS   106.85 (-0.91%)
AMC   12.49 (+4.52%)
PFE   53.72 (+0.86%)
PYPL   88.06 (+1.44%)
NFLX   197.41 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   4,133.68 (+0.30%)
DOW   33,001.14 (+0.26%)
QQQ   308.55 (+0.43%)
AAPL   148.28 (+1.46%)
MSFT   270.76 (+0.75%)
FB   194.28 (+0.02%)
GOOGL   2,337.50 (+0.05%)
AMZN   122.14 (-2.12%)
TSLA   717.99 (+0.44%)
NVDA   188.17 (+0.17%)
NIO   19.35 (+0.89%)
BABA   102.95 (+3.98%)
AMD   105.23 (-0.40%)
CGC   4.19 (+2.44%)
MU   70.11 (-0.48%)
T   20.98 (+0.19%)
GE   76.98 (-0.03%)
F   13.58 (+0.89%)
DIS   106.85 (-0.91%)
AMC   12.49 (+4.52%)
PFE   53.72 (+0.86%)
PYPL   88.06 (+1.44%)
NFLX   197.41 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   4,133.68 (+0.30%)
DOW   33,001.14 (+0.26%)
QQQ   308.55 (+0.43%)
AAPL   148.28 (+1.46%)
MSFT   270.76 (+0.75%)
FB   194.28 (+0.02%)
GOOGL   2,337.50 (+0.05%)
AMZN   122.14 (-2.12%)
TSLA   717.99 (+0.44%)
NVDA   188.17 (+0.17%)
NIO   19.35 (+0.89%)
BABA   102.95 (+3.98%)
AMD   105.23 (-0.40%)
CGC   4.19 (+2.44%)
MU   70.11 (-0.48%)
T   20.98 (+0.19%)
GE   76.98 (-0.03%)
F   13.58 (+0.89%)
DIS   106.85 (-0.91%)
AMC   12.49 (+4.52%)
PFE   53.72 (+0.86%)
PYPL   88.06 (+1.44%)
NFLX   197.41 (+0.14%)

Yellen: inflation to 'remain high;' hopes it's 'coming down'

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press

Janet Yellen
Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing to examine President Joe Biden's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2023, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged Tuesday that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “could have used a better word” than “transitory” when describing the expected run of inflation in the U.S. economy. She added that she was hopeful it would soon be on the decline.

“I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on the agency’s latest budget request. “I think that bringing inflation down should be our number one priority."

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs — notably an 8.3% leap in consumer prices over the past year.

She told CNN last week that she did not fully understand the impact that unanticipated large shocks and supply bottlenecks would have on the economy.

“Look, I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take,” she said.

The hearing was an opportunity for lawmakers to press Yellen on the causes for inflation, when it may decline and the administration's plans to reduce the pain on Americans.

“We now are entering a period of transition from one of historic recovery to one that can be marked by stable and steady growth,” she said. “Making this shift is a central piece of the president’s plan to get inflation under control without sacrificing the economic gains we’ve made.”

As for earlier pronouncements by Yellen and Powell that the U.S. inflation problem was transitory, Yellen allowed, “Both of us could have used a better word than transitory. There’s no question that we have huge inflation pressures. Inflation is really our top economic problem at this point.”

Inflation has shown signs of moderating but is likely to remain far above the Fed’s 2% target through the end of this year.


The Congressional Budget Office released an economic outlook this month saying high inflation will persist into next year, likely causing the federal government to pay higher interest rates on its debt.

The nonpartisan agency expects the consumer price index to rise 6.1% this year and 3.1% in 2023. This forecast suggests that inflation will slow from current annual levels of 8.3%, yet it would still be dramatically above a long-term baseline of 2.3%.

Yellen was asked about her support of last year's American Rescue Plan relief package, also known as ARP, which has come under fire by some economists who claim the $1.9 trillion program has worsened price spikes.

Because inflation is high globally, Yellen said, it “can’t be the case” that ARP is largely to blame for the bulk of U.S. inflation.

Over the weekend, Yellen was forced to defend her support of ARP after Bloomberg wrote about an excerpt from an upcoming biography on the secretary that said she privately agreed with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers “that too much government money was flowing into the economy too quickly which is why she had sought without success to scale back the $1.9 trillion relief plan by a third early in 2021 before Congress passed the enormous program.”

Yellen said in a statement on Saturday that “I never urged adoption of a smaller American Rescue Plan package, and I believe that ARP played a central role in driving strong growth throughout 2021 and afterwards, with the United States real GDP growth outpacing other advanced economies and our labor market recovering faster relative to historical experience.”

Yellen said during the hearing that Congress also should have a role in bringing down prices through enacting legislation that increases taxes on high-wealth individuals — and by passing language for a global tax deal that has stalled in Congress, previously included in the now-dead Build Back Better plan.

The global tax deal is designed to subject large multinational firms to a 15% tax rate wherever they operate. It also would provide for taxing part of the profits of the largest global companies in countries where they do business online but may have no physical presence.

“As prospects of recession and stagflation rise, this is no time to consider raising taxes or resurrecting reckless spending from the House-passed Build Back Better plan,” Republican Sen. Mike Crapo said.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.