Yellen trip to Capitol detours into tense abortion debate

S&P 500   4,013.06 (+0.55%)
DOW   32,202.76 (-0.13%)
QQQ   302.98 (+1.96%)
AAPL   155.74 (+2.42%)
MSFT   271.55 (+2.63%)
FB   199.93 (+1.90%)
GOOGL   2,304.68 (+2.42%)
AMZN   2,183.57 (+0.36%)
TSLA   805.55 (+2.34%)
NVDA   178.70 (+5.43%)
BABA   84.72 (-0.14%)
NIO   13.53 (-0.15%)
AMD   88.90 (+2.94%)
CGC   5.49 (-1.08%)
MU   69.98 (+3.02%)
T   19.34 (-1.07%)
GE   73.24 (+0.37%)
F   13.32 (-0.37%)
DIS   108.01 (+0.96%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.03%)
PFE   49.00 (+0.74%)
PYPL   79.17 (-0.45%)
NFLX   179.41 (+3.65%)
S&P 500   4,013.06 (+0.55%)
DOW   32,202.76 (-0.13%)
QQQ   302.98 (+1.96%)
AAPL   155.74 (+2.42%)
MSFT   271.55 (+2.63%)
FB   199.93 (+1.90%)
GOOGL   2,304.68 (+2.42%)
AMZN   2,183.57 (+0.36%)
TSLA   805.55 (+2.34%)
NVDA   178.70 (+5.43%)
BABA   84.72 (-0.14%)
NIO   13.53 (-0.15%)
AMD   88.90 (+2.94%)
CGC   5.49 (-1.08%)
MU   69.98 (+3.02%)
T   19.34 (-1.07%)
GE   73.24 (+0.37%)
F   13.32 (-0.37%)
DIS   108.01 (+0.96%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.03%)
PFE   49.00 (+0.74%)
PYPL   79.17 (-0.45%)
NFLX   179.41 (+3.65%)
S&P 500   4,013.06 (+0.55%)
DOW   32,202.76 (-0.13%)
QQQ   302.98 (+1.96%)
AAPL   155.74 (+2.42%)
MSFT   271.55 (+2.63%)
FB   199.93 (+1.90%)
GOOGL   2,304.68 (+2.42%)
AMZN   2,183.57 (+0.36%)
TSLA   805.55 (+2.34%)
NVDA   178.70 (+5.43%)
BABA   84.72 (-0.14%)
NIO   13.53 (-0.15%)
AMD   88.90 (+2.94%)
CGC   5.49 (-1.08%)
MU   69.98 (+3.02%)
T   19.34 (-1.07%)
GE   73.24 (+0.37%)
F   13.32 (-0.37%)
DIS   108.01 (+0.96%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.03%)
PFE   49.00 (+0.74%)
PYPL   79.17 (-0.45%)
NFLX   179.41 (+3.65%)
S&P 500   4,013.06 (+0.55%)
DOW   32,202.76 (-0.13%)
QQQ   302.98 (+1.96%)
AAPL   155.74 (+2.42%)
MSFT   271.55 (+2.63%)
FB   199.93 (+1.90%)
GOOGL   2,304.68 (+2.42%)
AMZN   2,183.57 (+0.36%)
TSLA   805.55 (+2.34%)
NVDA   178.70 (+5.43%)
BABA   84.72 (-0.14%)
NIO   13.53 (-0.15%)
AMD   88.90 (+2.94%)
CGC   5.49 (-1.08%)
MU   69.98 (+3.02%)
T   19.34 (-1.07%)
GE   73.24 (+0.37%)
F   13.32 (-0.37%)
DIS   108.01 (+0.96%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.03%)
PFE   49.00 (+0.74%)
PYPL   79.17 (-0.45%)
NFLX   179.41 (+3.65%)

Yellen trip to Capitol detours into tense abortion debate

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press


Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on monitor, questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's appearance before a Senate committee took an unexpected and tense detour into the abortion debate Tuesday when senators questioned her about the potential impact of an abortion ban on the American economy.

“I believe that eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades,” Yellen said in response to a question from Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. He had introduced the topic with a question on how an abortion ban could financially harm women.

Yellen's answer drew a sharp response from Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who asked her, "Did you say that ending the life of a child is good for the labor force participation rate?”

“I think people can disagree on the issue of being ‘pro-life’ or ‘pro-abortion’ — but framing it in the labor force participation rate feels callous to me,” he said, adding that the conversation “to me seems harsh.”

Yellen responded: “This is not harsh, this is the truth."

She continued by saying an abortion ban “deprives them of the ability to continue their education,” and those impacted are most commonly young Black women.

The line of questioning at the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee came after a Supreme Court draft opinion leaked last week that suggests the court is poised to throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half-century.

The hearing also touched on inflation, sanctions imposed on Russia and rising energy costs. Yellen said the U.S. “is focused on everything we can do to bring inflation down."

The abortion issue came up multiple times. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said he disagreed with Yellen's perspective, and offered his own economic analysis.


“I look at low birth rates and an aging population,” he said, arguing that there are negative economic impacts from abortion.

A number of economic analyses indicate that limitations on access to abortion can negatively impact people financially and in other ways.

Sarah Miller, a researcher at the University of Michigan, authored a paper with two others on the impact of abortion restrictions. The trio evaluated data on women who sought abortions at 30 clinics in 21 states but were turned away because they were past the clinics' gestation limit. Two-thirds ended up giving birth.

“As we show in our paper,” Miller said, an abortion ban “will have pretty severe economic consequences for women to keep their head above water,” adding that “there could also be physical and mental health consequences.”

Committee chair Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, ended by saying that if Roe v. Wade were overturned, every woman's decision to determine her reproductive future and health would be “handed over to politicians.”

“It shouldn’t be handed over to me, it shouldn’t be handed over to Secretary Yellen, and it shouldn't be handed over to Mitch McConnell,” he said, referring to the Senate Republican leader.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.