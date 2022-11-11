S&P 500   3,956.37
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead

Yellen visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnerships

Fri., November 11, 2022 | Ashok Sharma, Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen speaks at the Microsoft India Development Center in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen underscored the importance of establishing an Indo-Pacific economic framework that will strengthen supply chains with trusted trading partners like India as she prepared to meet Indian leaders in New Delhi, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Supply chains, Russia's war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 were top of mind for U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she prepared to meet with Indian leaders Friday in New Delhi.

For too long, countries around the world have been overly dependent on risky countries or a single source for critical inputs, she told the technology sector leaders during a visit to the Microsoft India Development Center on the outskirts of New Delhi.

Citing Russia’s leveraging of energy supplies, Yellen said President Vladimir Putin’s strategy was “an example of how malicious actors can use their market positions to try to gain geopolitical leverage or disrupt trade for their own gain.”

She said Russia had previously been a long-time, reliable energy partner. “But for the better part of this year, Putin has weaponized Russia’s natural gas supply against the people of Europe," she said.

Cooperation among friendly countries will help diversify supply chains away from China, which currently dominates over 80% of global solar panel production, Yellen said.

China's strict “zero-COVID” policy has also affected global supply chains with widespread lockdowns in major financial and manufacturing hubs.

Apple announced Sunday that customers will have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China.

The United States is pursuing an approach called “friend-shoring” to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to the supply chain. “To do so, we are proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India,” Yellen said.

“Technology companies like Amazon and Google are investing in India and Vietnam. Apple recently announced that it was shifting some iPhone manufacturing from China to India,” she said.


New supply chains already are developing across regions from Asia to the European Union, she added.

Yellen is scheduled to meet India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later Friday.

Yellen will discuss the U.S. partnership with India establishing an economic framework in the Indo-Pacific "to increase economic integration with trusted trading partners and mitigate geopolitical risks,” the U.S. Treasury Department said. Also on the agenda are India's G-20 presidency in 2023, climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine and the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later Friday, she will also participate in the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue and meet with executives from major Indian companies and U.S. companies operating in India.

Follow AP’s coverage of the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

