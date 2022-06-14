×
S&P 500   3,735.48 (-0.38%)
DOW   30,364.83 (-0.50%)
QQQ   275.91 (+0.18%)
AAPL   132.76 (+0.67%)
MSFT   244.49 (+0.92%)
META   163.73 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,134.31 (+0.30%)
AMZN   102.31 (-1.31%)
TSLA   662.67 (+2.39%)
NVDA   158.36 (+1.21%)
NIO   18.66 (+16.70%)
BABA   105.23 (+6.81%)
AMD   86.99 (+0.00%)
MU   58.70 (-0.24%)
CGC   3.33 (+1.52%)
T   19.45 (-1.57%)
GE   68.05 (+0.49%)
F   12.20 (+3.30%)
DIS   94.22 (-1.56%)
AMC   11.92 (+3.83%)
PFE   47.92 (+0.02%)
PYPL   72.46 (-1.71%)
NFLX   167.54 (-1.27%)
Yellowstone official says park has evacuated all visitors except a small group of backpackers following massive flooding

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone official says park has evacuated all visitors except a small group of backpackers following massive flooding.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".


