S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success

Yellowstone visits hit record high in 2021, straining staff

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | The Associated Press


Visitors are seen at Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. on May 1, 2021. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly says officials want wants to use the park's 150th anniversary this year to recognize the many American Indian nations that lived in the area for thousands of years before the park was created. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels,File)

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A record number of visitors flocked to Yellowstone National Park last year despite fewer hotel rooms and campsites being available because of the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects.

About 4.86 million visits were tallied in 2021, breaking the prior record set in 2016. It's a million more people than visited in 2020.

Known worldwide for its wolves, bears and other wildlife and thermal features such as the Old Faithful geyser, Yellowstone will mark its 150th anniversary in 2022. It straddles the borders of northwestern Wyoming, southern Montana and eastern Idaho.

Visits to national parks across the U.S. have been trending up in recent years. Others such as Utah's Zion National Park also set new visitor records in 2021 as tourism bounced back from the shutdowns imposed during the early days of the pandemic.

At Yellowstone, a rush of people from May through September last year strained employees and park services. It came as the park was understaffed through the summer because of worker housing caps and difficulty recruiting new employees, park officials have said.

There were also 20% fewer campsites and hotel rooms in 2021 compared to previous years. That meant hundreds of thousands of visitors left the park at night and would re-enter after staying elsewhere. Each time they entered the park counted as a separate visit.

Park officials said they are trying to find a way to differentiate between new visits and people who enter the park multiple times on the same trip.

Yellowstone’s road corridors and parking lots can get crowded, but they make up less than one-tenth of 1% of its 3,400 square miles (8,903 square kilometers) — an area about 150 times the size of New York’s Manhattan Island.

Most visitors stay within a half-mile of those roads, according to park officials. Park crowds drop sharply during winter when much of it is inaccessible except by snowmobile or skiing.


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.