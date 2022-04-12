S&P 500   4,386.49 (-0.59%)
DOW   34,138.28 (-0.49%)
QQQ   338.13 (-0.81%)
AAPL   166.73 (+0.59%)
MSFT   280.57 (-1.64%)
FB   213.25 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,537.31 (-1.52%)
AMZN   3,009.99 (-0.41%)
TSLA   978.17 (+0.23%)
NVDA   213.05 (-2.79%)
BABA   99.71 (-1.81%)
NIO   19.44 (-1.32%)
AMD   94.79 (-2.65%)
CGC   6.73 (-2.32%)
MU   71.60 (-0.60%)
T   19.58 (-0.25%)
GE   89.79 (+0.13%)
F   15.30 (+0.13%)
DIS   130.41 (-0.18%)
AMC   17.35 (-7.32%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   107.82 (-1.81%)
BA   175.65 (+0.35%)
Yelp to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | The Associated Press


FILE- This March 19, 2018, file photo shows the Yelp app on an iPad in Baltimore. Yelp reports financial results Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The online review service will cover the travel expenses of employees who have to travel out of state for abortions, joining the ranks of major employers trying to help workers affected by restrictions being placed on the procedure in Texas and other states. The benefit announced Tuesday, April 12, 2022 covers Yelp's entire workforce of 4,000 employees, but seems most likely to have its biggest immediate impact on its 200 workers in Texas, which has passed a law banning abortions within the state after six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp will cover the travel expenses of employees who must travel out of state for abortions, joining the ranks of major employers trying to help workers affected by new restrictions in Texas and other states.

The benefit announced Tuesday covers all 4,000 employees at the online review service, but seems most likely to have its biggest immediate impact on its 200 workers in Texas, which has passed a law banning abortions within the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

“We’ve long been a strong advocate for equality in the workplace, and believe that gender equality cannot be achieved if women’s healthcare rights are restricted," said Miriam Warren, Yelp's chief diversity officer.

Other states, including Oklahoma, are also are clamping down on abortions prompting Yelp, based in San Francisco, and several other companies to draw up policies aimed at helping their workers get reproductive health care in other states.

Last month Citigroup, based in New York, disclosed plans to cover the travel expenses of any of its more than 220,000 employees, thousands of whom work in Texas, who travel to another state for an abortion.

The two largest U.S. ride-hailing services, Uber and Lyft, last year announced they will pay the legal fees for drivers who could get sued under the new Texas law for transporting a passenger to an appointment for an abortion.

The policies expose companies to potential backlash from those who support abortion restrictions, but they could be an advantage for employers with a footprint in states like Texas in an increasingly competitive job market.

