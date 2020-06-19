Yum China, TrueCar rise; Ventas, CarMax fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:
Yum China Holdings Inc., up 92 cents to $51.31.
The operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut in China filed for a stock listing in Hong Kong, according to media reports.
Continental Resources Inc., down 29 cents to $16.91.
The energy company said it will increase production in July after sharply curtailing operations for months.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 11 cents to $5.52.
The movie theater operator said it will reopen in mid-July with limited seating capacity to maintain social distancing.
At Home Group Inc., down 87 cents to $6.90.
The home decor retailer reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 7 cents to $1.73.
The car rental company scrapped a plan to sell $500 million worth of stock amid scrutiny from regulators.
TrueCar Inc., up 10 cents to $2.90.
The provider of new and used car price data told investors that demand improved in May and June.
Ventas Inc., down $3.55 to $35.80.
The real estate investment trust slashed its quarterly dividend for the second quarter by 43%.
CarMax Inc., down $6.04 to $ 91.87.
The used car dealership chain's fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
