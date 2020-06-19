Yum China, TrueCar rise; Ventas, CarMax fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Yum China Holdings Inc., up 92 cents to $51.31.

The operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut in China filed for a stock listing in Hong Kong, according to media reports.

Continental Resources Inc., down 29 cents to $16.91.

The energy company said it will increase production in July after sharply curtailing operations for months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 11 cents to $5.52.

The movie theater operator said it will reopen in mid-July with limited seating capacity to maintain social distancing.

At Home Group Inc., down 87 cents to $6.90.

The home decor retailer reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 7 cents to $1.73.

The car rental company scrapped a plan to sell $500 million worth of stock amid scrutiny from regulators.

TrueCar Inc., up 10 cents to $2.90.

The provider of new and used car price data told investors that demand improved in May and June.

Ventas Inc., down $3.55 to $35.80.

The real estate investment trust slashed its quarterly dividend for the second quarter by 43%.

CarMax Inc., down $6.04 to $ 91.87.

The used car dealership chain's fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target AMC Entertainment (AMC) 2.0 $5.56 -1.2% 2.16% -0.26 Hold $8.58 Yum China (YUMC) 1.8 $51.31 +1.8% 0.94% 35.88 Buy $50.26 Ventas (VTR) 2.2 $35.80 -9.0% 8.85% 17.05 Hold $46.79 At Home Group (HOME) 1.1 $6.90 -11.2% N/A -2.05 Hold $6.13 Hertz Global (HTZ) 1.5 $1.73 -3.9% N/A -1.04 Hold $8.17