Zelenskyy aide: Ukraine needs funds, expand Russia sanctions

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,760.84 (-0.77%)
DOW   30,098.19 (-0.28%)
QQQ   280.78 (-0.98%)
AAPL   152.43 (-0.84%)
MSFT   240.38 (+0.60%)
META   142.37 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   100.19 (+0.92%)
AMZN   117.66 (-0.74%)
TSLA   292.47 (-2.77%)
NVDA   127.25 (-4.04%)
NIO   18.66 (+1.97%)
BABA   81.49 (-0.13%)
AMD   71.88 (-3.49%)
T   16.35 (+0.62%)
MU   49.74 (-0.72%)
CGC   2.78 (-5.44%)
F   12.97 (-0.61%)
GE   64.95 (-0.41%)
DIS   102.98 (-1.45%)
AMC   8.17 (-5.00%)
PYPL   88.99 (-2.40%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.53%)
NFLX   235.82 (-0.44%)
S&P 500   3,760.84 (-0.77%)
DOW   30,098.19 (-0.28%)
QQQ   280.78 (-0.98%)
AAPL   152.43 (-0.84%)
MSFT   240.38 (+0.60%)
META   142.37 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   100.19 (+0.92%)
AMZN   117.66 (-0.74%)
TSLA   292.47 (-2.77%)
NVDA   127.25 (-4.04%)
NIO   18.66 (+1.97%)
BABA   81.49 (-0.13%)
AMD   71.88 (-3.49%)
T   16.35 (+0.62%)
MU   49.74 (-0.72%)
CGC   2.78 (-5.44%)
F   12.97 (-0.61%)
GE   64.95 (-0.41%)
DIS   102.98 (-1.45%)
AMC   8.17 (-5.00%)
PYPL   88.99 (-2.40%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.53%)
NFLX   235.82 (-0.44%)
S&P 500   3,760.84 (-0.77%)
DOW   30,098.19 (-0.28%)
QQQ   280.78 (-0.98%)
AAPL   152.43 (-0.84%)
MSFT   240.38 (+0.60%)
META   142.37 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   100.19 (+0.92%)
AMZN   117.66 (-0.74%)
TSLA   292.47 (-2.77%)
NVDA   127.25 (-4.04%)
NIO   18.66 (+1.97%)
BABA   81.49 (-0.13%)
AMD   71.88 (-3.49%)
T   16.35 (+0.62%)
MU   49.74 (-0.72%)
CGC   2.78 (-5.44%)
F   12.97 (-0.61%)
GE   64.95 (-0.41%)
DIS   102.98 (-1.45%)
AMC   8.17 (-5.00%)
PYPL   88.99 (-2.40%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.53%)
NFLX   235.82 (-0.44%)
S&P 500   3,760.84 (-0.77%)
DOW   30,098.19 (-0.28%)
QQQ   280.78 (-0.98%)
AAPL   152.43 (-0.84%)
MSFT   240.38 (+0.60%)
META   142.37 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   100.19 (+0.92%)
AMZN   117.66 (-0.74%)
TSLA   292.47 (-2.77%)
NVDA   127.25 (-4.04%)
NIO   18.66 (+1.97%)
BABA   81.49 (-0.13%)
AMD   71.88 (-3.49%)
T   16.35 (+0.62%)
MU   49.74 (-0.72%)
CGC   2.78 (-5.44%)
F   12.97 (-0.61%)
GE   64.95 (-0.41%)
DIS   102.98 (-1.45%)
AMC   8.17 (-5.00%)
PYPL   88.99 (-2.40%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.53%)
NFLX   235.82 (-0.44%)

Zelenskyy aide: Ukraine needs funds, expand Russia sanctions

Thu., September 22, 2022 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press

Oleg Ustenko, chief economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, poses for a portrait after an interview with The Associated Press in central Berlin, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — In addition to the human cost of the war, Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia are placing a severe financial burden on the country that it can only bear with the help of outside support cost, a top Ukrainian government economist said Thursday.

The speed of victory, however, will depend in large part on the pressure that Ukraine's allies place on Russia, said Oleg Ustenko, chief economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine is currently running a monthly fiscal deficit of 5 billion euros (dollars), compared with a shortfall of 7 billion euros the country had projected for the whole of 2022 before the war started.

Prewar forecasts of 3-4% economic growth in 2022 have also been dashed, and gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 30-40% this year as factories lie in ruins and vast tracts of Ukraine's fertile land are inaccessible or too dangerous to farm, Ustenko said.

“The damage to our economy because of this war is on the level of 1 trillion euros,” he told The Associated Press during an interview in Berlin. That's five times the country's entire GDP in 2021, he added.

But while Ukraine is hoping for further monetary help from its allies, the country also desperately wants tougher sanctions imposed on Moscow to squeeze the Russian war machine, Ustekno said.

“Providing financing for us and actually providing us with ammunition and with weapons is extremely important,” he said. “But equally important is continuing to make sure that the country which is doing this aggression against us is really cut off from all possible financing.”

With current energy prices at a high, Russia was receiving more each day from exporting oil, gas and coal than it's spending on the war, said Ustenko.

Much of that money is coming from Europe, he said. “This is ridiculous.”


"On one hand, we are talking about necessity to help Ukraine financially as well. On the other side, you know, people in Europe still sending money to Russia."

In Berlin to press German politicians to back tougher sanctions on Moscow, the economist said this included bringing forward the EU's embargo on Russian oil currently scheduled to take effect on Dec. 5.

On natural gas, Ustenko said a proposed price cap should ensure that payments are limited to the cost of production. Several European countries that have relied strongly on Russian gas over the years, such as Germany, have already been cut off from supplies by Moscow.

Ustenko said many of the businesspeople and politicians he had spoke to in Germany were wary of talking about further sanctions, perhaps concerned about the economic impact at home.

High energy prices have become an election issue in Europe and governments have lined up considerable support packages for citizens to fend off fuel poverty this winter.

Ustenko said he understood those concerns, but believes most ordinary Europeans are prepared to put up with higher energy costs to help Ukraine.

“They really want us to win this war as soon as possible,” he said. “They know why they’re paying this price.”

He urged European politicians to consider how they would justify their actions to voters once the war, which he confidently predicted Ukraine would win, is over.

“And if you did nothing?” he asked. “Do you really think that you have a political future as a politician? No way.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.