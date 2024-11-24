10,018 Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,018 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 655.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $58,409,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2,246.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe's Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $264.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.83. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.23 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 38.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Lowe's Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.92.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

