1,256,166 Shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,256,166 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.00% of Diana Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company's stock.

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

