2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 20,534 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $383,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $346,943.82.

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,938,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,346,197. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $361.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.82 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.8 billion versus estimates of $117.1 billion. Accelerating Google Cloud growth, resilient Search demand and early AI monetization are supporting the bullish case. Forget AI Capex Concerns - Buy Alphabet After Excellent Q2 Earnings

Alphabet’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.8 billion versus estimates of $117.1 billion. Accelerating Google Cloud growth, resilient Search demand and early AI monetization are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 earnings forecast to $17.88 per share and maintained an Overweight rating with a $445 price target. These actions indicate that some analysts view the selloff as an opportunity to buy the dip. Analysts set Google GOOGL stock price target

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 earnings forecast to $17.88 per share and maintained an Overweight rating with a $445 price target. These actions indicate that some analysts view the selloff as an opportunity to buy the dip. Positive Sentiment: A multiyear agreement to bring Peacock programming, including sports and Universal content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. could strengthen YouTube’s subscription value proposition and broaden its content ecosystem. NBCUniversal and YouTube ink deal

A multiyear agreement to bring Peacock programming, including sports and Universal content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. could strengthen YouTube’s subscription value proposition and broaden its content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary increasingly frames the recent technology weakness as sector rotation rather than a collapse in AI demand. Alphabet’s cloud expansion and reported capacity constraints suggest the AI infrastructure cycle remains intact, although investors are demanding clearer returns on spending.

Market commentary increasingly frames the recent technology weakness as sector rotation rather than a collapse in AI demand. Alphabet’s cloud expansion and reported capacity constraints suggest the AI infrastructure cycle remains intact, although investors are demanding clearer returns on spending. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion-$205 billion. The scale of the AI buildout contributed to negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company, intensifying concerns about cash returns, profitability and the risk of overinvestment. Hyperscalers face higher capex scrutiny

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion-$205 billion. The scale of the AI buildout contributed to negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company, intensifying concerns about cash returns, profitability and the risk of overinvestment. Negative Sentiment: Following a record $1 billion European fine, rivals are preparing private damage claims that could total as much as $10 billion, creating a potentially significant legal and regulatory overhang. Google rivals line up seeking damages

Following a record $1 billion European fine, rivals are preparing private damage claims that could total as much as $10 billion, creating a potentially significant legal and regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Reports that shared Claude conversations and files were publicly searchable through Google exposed potential sensitive information, raising privacy, trust and reputational concerns, though the issue primarily involves Anthropic’s sharing controls.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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