2,139 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company's stock worth $369,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,110,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company's stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 550,654 shares of the company's stock worth $223,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.00.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

HCA stock opened at $324.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.40 and a 200-day moving average of $358.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.84 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

