38,285 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $24.43 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

