3,977 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,977 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 469,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Natera by 53.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,383 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $103,783,000 after purchasing an additional 334,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Natera by 311.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,653 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 36.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,145,362 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $124,031,000 after buying an additional 303,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $692,226.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,827.94. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 9,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $1,548,926.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,445.92. This trade represents a 49.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.59.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm's revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

