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3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
3i Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares of 3i Group saw an unusually large volume spike Tuesday with about 3,012,760 shares traded (up ~140% from 1,257,659), and the stock last traded at $8.05 versus a prior close of $7.63.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—Deutsche Bank reissued a buy while RBC cut the stock to a strong sell; with four buys and two sells the MarketBeat consensus rating is Hold.
  • The stock is trading well below its recent trend levels, under its 50-day ($10.62) and 200-day ($11.78) moving averages, indicating downside from recent averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Shares of 3i Group plc - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,012,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session's volume of 1,257,659 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGOPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of 3i Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGOPY

3i Group Trading Up 5.6%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a London‑based international investment manager that specializes in private equity, infrastructure and debt investments. The company deploys capital both from its own balance sheet and through managed funds on behalf of institutional investors, targeting mid‑market buyouts, growth capital and core infrastructure assets. Its private equity activity typically focuses on acquiring, developing and exiting businesses through active ownership and operational improvement, while its infrastructure arm invests in long‑life assets that generate steady cash flows.

3i manages a portfolio of companies across a range of industry sectors, including business and financial services, industrials, consumer and healthcare, and technology.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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