400 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,413,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares during the period. Westwind Capital lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $468,677,000 after buying an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $69,478,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $2,355.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,055.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,724.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,061.96 and a one year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,964.92.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

