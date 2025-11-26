Free Trial
5G Stocks To Follow Today - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
EchoStar logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EchoStar (SATS), KT (KT) and CEVA (CEVA) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the three 5G stocks to watch today, having the highest dollar trading volume among 5G-related names in recent days.
  • EchoStar is a diversified networking and media company with businesses spanning 5G network deployment, retail wireless, broadband and Pay‑TV (DISH/SLING), giving exposure to both infrastructure and consumer services.
  • KT is South Korea’s integrated telecom operator offering 5G mobile and broadband services, while CEVA provides silicon and software IP (DSPs, open RAN and modem platforms) for 5G handsets, base stations and verticals, representing operator and component plays on 5G rollout.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of EchoStar.

EchoStar, KT, and Ceva are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are materially tied to the rollout, infrastructure, components, or applications of fifth‑generation mobile networks — including telecom operators, network-equipment makers, semiconductor suppliers, and device manufacturers. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to anticipated growth from higher data demand and new 5G-enabled services, while accepting technology, regulatory, and capital‑expenditure risks tied to network deployment and adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

