6,359 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,359 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

