AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 25,000 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $1,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 360,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,913,630.14. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 31,551 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,461,924.53.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $76.44. 382,628 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The business's 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $695.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. AAR's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $235,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $88,986,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AAR by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 89,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $54,773,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,766 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

