Aaron's (NYSE:PRG) Trading Down 3.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.4150. Approximately 142,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 537,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRG shares. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Aaron's in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aaron's from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research raised Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aaron's in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.80.

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Aaron's Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

Aaron's (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Aaron's had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $581.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron's has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron's Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Aaron's's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Aaron's's payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron's

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Aaron's by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Aaron's during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron's by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron's by 61.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aaron's by 85.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron's

PROG Holdings, Inc NYSE: PRG, formerly known as Aaron's, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron's Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron's Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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