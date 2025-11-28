Free Trial
Aby Mathew Sells 526 Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • EVP Aby Mathew sold 526 shares of BioLife Solutions on Nov. 25 at an average price of $26.74 for a total of $14,065.24, and still holds 350,386 shares (a 0.15% drop in ownership); the sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • BioLife (NASDAQ:BLFS) was trading around $26.54 with a market cap of $1.28 billion, a negative P/E of -221.15, and a 12‑month range of $19.10–$29.62.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but overall positive—MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a $31.20 target (Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy while Weiss reiterated a Sell and HC Wainwright set a $32 target)—and institutional investors own about 93.24% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) EVP Aby Mathew sold 526 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $14,065.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 350,386 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,321.64. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.54. 268,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.15 and a beta of 1.97. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,999 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

