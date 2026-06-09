Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.400-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 9.2%

ASO opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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