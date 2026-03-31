Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.76 and traded as high as $23.40. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 2,551,744 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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