Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 1,260,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,040. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is 266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $208,503.12. This represents a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company's stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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