Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 492,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the previous session's volume of 86,318 shares.The stock last traded at $9.3925 and had previously closed at $9.02.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Accor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACCYY

Accor Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

About Accor

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

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