Free Trial
→ The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of… (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Accor logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: Accor traded about 492,827 shares on Tuesday (a 471% increase from the prior session) and last traded at $9.39, roughly a 4.5% rise from the prior close of $9.02.
  • Analyst momentum is positive — Morgan Stanley and Barclays reiterated "overweight" and Kepler upgraded to "strong-buy," leaving a consensus rating of "Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold).
  • On fundamentals, Accor shows modest liquidity (quick ratio 1.04, current ratio 1.05) and moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.77), while the share price sits below both the 50-day ($10.66) and 200-day ($10.53) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Accor.

Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 492,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the previous session's volume of 86,318 shares.The stock last traded at $9.3925 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Accor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACCYY

Accor Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

About Accor

(Get Free Report)

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Accor Right Now?

Before you consider Accor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accor wasn't on the list.

While Accor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI reports Q4 results March 31 - here's what to watch
BNZI reports Q4 results March 31 - here's what to watch
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines