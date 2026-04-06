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Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Accor logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Accor ADR gapped up premarket Monday, opening at $10.20 after a $9.79 close and last trading at $10.20 on light volume (269 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: Kepler upgraded to a "strong-buy" and Barclays and Morgan Stanley maintain "overweight" ratings, leaving an average MarketBeat rating of "Buy".
  • Technicals and fundamentals are mixed — the stock sits near its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$10.56/$10.53), with modest leverage (debt/equity 0.77) and tight liquidity (current and quick ratios ~1.05/1.04).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Accor.

Shares of Accor SA - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.20. Accor shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Accor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCYY

Accor Stock Up 0.2%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Accor

(Get Free Report)

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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