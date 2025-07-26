ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Issues Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ACNB had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million.

ACNB Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.71. 26,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,116. ACNB has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ACNB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACNB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACNB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACNB stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,178 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

