ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Earns "Buy" Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on ActiveOps and set a GBX 355 price target, implying about a 49.16% upside from the current share price.
  • Shares traded at GBX 238 with a market cap of £169.9m and a P/E of 161.9; the company reported GBX (1.31) EPS for the quarter, while analysts forecast roughly 2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • ActiveOps offers AI-powered SaaS "Decision Intelligence" that it says can release 20%+ capacity within 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+, forming the basis of its growth proposition.
ActiveOps (LON:AOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 355 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.16% from the company's current price.

ActiveOps Stock Performance

Shares of LON AOM traded up GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 238. The company had a trading volume of 203,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.85. ActiveOps has a 12 month low of GBX 79.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 261.50. The firm has a market cap of £169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 0.40.

ActiveOps (LON:AOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. ActiveOps had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts predict that ActiveOps will post 2.5966851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ActiveOps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps' offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions - faster. The Company's AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that's proven to drive cross department decision-making. With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps' customers deliver MORE - release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

