Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Trading Down 9% - Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.41. 263,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 202,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $105,842.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,035.20. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

