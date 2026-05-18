Addus HomeCare's (ADUS) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADUS. Barclays cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.22.

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Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $92.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 733 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $78,416.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,989,761.16. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $87,402.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,195,443.56. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,785,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company's stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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