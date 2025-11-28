Free Trial
Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Trading Down 9.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Adecco shares tumbled 9.6% to $13.81 on Friday with only ~893 shares traded (a ~98% drop from average volume), after a prior close of $15.28.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—two Strong Buy, two Buy, two Hold and two Sell—giving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy", with recent upgrades and downgrades from CFRA, Bernstein, Zacks and Jefferies.
  • In the latest quarter Adecco reported $0.39 EPS (beat by $0.04) and $6.63B revenue (slightly below the $6.68B estimate); the company has a ~$4.67B market cap and a P/E of 14.91.
Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. Cfra Research raised Adecco from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adecco from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Adecco in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Adecco Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Adecco had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

