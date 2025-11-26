Free Trial
adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 1.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • adidas rose 1.2% on Wednesday to €154.20 (intraday high €154.50) with roughly 456,869 shares traded after a prior close of €152.35.
  • The stock is trading well below its 50‑day (€175.46) and 200‑day (€187.60) simple moving averages; the company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a PEG of 0.58.
  • Debt‑to‑equity 108.20 with a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.32, per the reported financial metrics.
adidas AG (ETR:ADS - Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €154.50 and last traded at €154.20. Approximately 456,869 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €152.35.

adidas Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

