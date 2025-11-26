adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 1.2% - What's Next?

Get adidas alerts: Sign Up

adidas Stock Up 1.2%

adidas AG ( ETR:ADS Get Free Report ) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €154.50 and last traded at €154.20. Approximately 456,869 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €152.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider adidas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and adidas wasn't on the list.

While adidas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here