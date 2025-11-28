Free Trial
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin Sells 2,500 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Adient logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adient EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares on Nov. 26 at an average price of $19.71, generating $49,275 and reducing his stake by 2.10% to 116,425 shares (≈$2.29M).
  • The stock recently traded around $19.46 with a market capitalization of about $1.54 billion and a negative P/E (loss-making on the last reported quarter).
  • Analyst sentiment is weak—MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Reduce" with a consensus price target of $22.69—and institutional investors own roughly 92.44% of the shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 655,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 97,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADNT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.69.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

