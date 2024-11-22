ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Brad L. Tade Sells 15,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,104,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,081. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

