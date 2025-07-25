ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading 5.6% Higher - Here's Why

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.28. 399,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,068,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company's stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

