Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.1538.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Adobe by 190.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $244.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.46. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Article Title

Adobe is getting fresh buzz from its deeper integration with Google Gemini, including the ability for users to access Photoshop and Premiere Pro tools inside the AI assistant. That could expand Adobe’s reach and strengthen demand for its creative software. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Article Title

Articles highlighting Adobe’s Digital Experience business say the company is well positioned to benefit from the digital content boom, with Experience Cloud and AI tools like Firefly and Sensei serving demand in ads and e-commerce. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some market commentary argues Adobe looks inexpensive relative to its growth outlook after the broad software selloff, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Article Title

Additional coverage says Adobe is using agentic AI to defend its software moat, reinforcing the view that management is leaning into AI to support its competitive position. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Article Title

One market recap noted Adobe stock fell in the latest session while the broader market advanced, underscoring continued volatility and investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Governance-related headlines are also adding a small overhang, with renewed attention on trading activity tied to Adobe shares amid existing shareholder litigation. Article Title

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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