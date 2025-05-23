ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading Up 5.3% - Should You Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 21,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 104,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 8.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company's stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

