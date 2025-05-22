Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 248,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

